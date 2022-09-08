Universal programmer/debugger uniquely enables Wi-Fi operation

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched UNI CODEGRIP, a universal programmer and debugger for ARM® Cortex®-M, RISC-V, PIC®, dsPIC, PIC32, and AVR MCU architectures. Uniquely, CODEGRIP enables designers to program and debug their designs over Wi-Fi, as well as USB-C.

By bridging differences between various MCUs, UNI CODEGRIP allows a huge number of MCUs from several different MCU vendors to be programmed and debugged. More MCUs are being added, and updates will be free for the product lifetime.

Whilst the USB-C connector interface offers improved performance and reliability, compared to traditionally-used USB Type A/B connectors, wireless connectivity redefines the way the development board can be used. For example, CODEGRIP can be placed in difficult-to-access locations such as hazardous environments, agricultural establishments or high-rise buildings while still giving full debugging and programming access. Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MIKROE, adds: “Replicating a user’s hardware has always been a challenge, but debugging through Wi-Fi enables technical support to directly access user’s hardware.”

The graphical user interface (GUI) of the CODEGRIP Suite is clear, intuitive, and easy to learn, providing a very pleasant user experience. The embedded HELP system provides detailed guidelines for every aspect of the CODEGRIP Suite. CODEGRIP comes as a stand-alone device and as an integrated on-board module.

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000 Click Boards – ten times more than competitors – and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

