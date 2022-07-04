Universal interface features across family of TFT displays

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a new family of TFT display modules. Display manufacturer Chefree has designed and developed the Family Model Series of compatible TFT displays that all feature a common, universal 30-pin data interface.

The Family Model Series product range implements a universal 30-pin connector which supports a 24-bit LVDS interface, enabling a colour palette of up to 16.7 million colours, a 3.3v power circuit, a 12v LED backlight driver providing backlight dimming, and an EETI touch controller offering support for USB or I²C interface for projected capacitive touchscreens.

The display modules also provide excellent optical performance with the implementation of IPS (in-plane switching) LCD technology which enables highly consistent colour and image reproduction, and wide viewing angles. High brightness options are available with brightness specifications ranging from 350cd/m² up to 1000cd/m². Operation in extreme environments is supported with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +85°C.

Justin Coleman, display business manager, RDS said: “One of the significant benefits of the new Family Model Series is the wide range of display sizes and resolutions available which enables the ability to easily migrate between different display formats and yet still retain the same drive electronics and display interconnect. The Chefree range of TFT display modules provides a simple, reliable, and cost-effective solution that can be used across a wide range of products and systems.”

The Family Model Series includes display modules with traditional 4:3 and 16:9 wide aspect ratios, and a range of sizes and resolutions including 5.0-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels), 7.0-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels), WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels), 8.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels), 8.4-inch SVGA (800 x 600 pixels), 10.1-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels), WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) and 10.4-inch XGA (1024 x 768 pixels), 12.1-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) and 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels).

The new Chefree Family Model Series of TFT display modules are now available from Review Display Systems.