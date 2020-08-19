UnitedSiC Signs Distribution Agreement with Macnica – Japan

UnitedSiC, a leading manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors has announced today it has entered into a distribution agreement with Macnica, Inc., a major distributor of semiconductor products in Japan.

Macnica will partner with UnitedSiC to distribute its product portfolio to Japanese customers in high-growth applications such as electric vehicles, battery charging, IT infrastructure, renewable energy and circuit protection.

Yalcin Bulut, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at UnitedSiC, said, “This partnership focuses on selling and supporting the UnitedSiC product line to a wider group of Japanese power designers by leveraging Macnica’s highly regarded technical design-in expertise. This agreement will assure our customers will receive the best support as we grow our business in Japan.”

Yusuke Kobayashi, President of Altima Company, a division company of Macnica said: “Macnica is pleased to be supporting and selling the UnitedSiC products in Japan. With continued pressure from the power engineers to deliver improved efficiency, performance and cost-effectiveness, we are confident we can deliver a value-add solution to the Japanese customers with the UnitedSiC products.”

For more information about UnitedSiC visit: https://www.macnica.co.jp/business/semiconductor/manufacturers/uni/