Ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules from NeoCortec now in stock at TME

NeoCortec, manufacturer of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules, has recently signed a new global distribution agreement with Poland based distributor TME. Transfer Multisort Elektronik (TME) operates from its headquarters in Lodz, Poland with a modern 18.800m2 warehouse and logistics centre.

Cato Skibsted Fagermo, business development manager at NeoCortec, said: “We believe that TME is an ideal new distribution partner for us and they will do well promoting our NeoMesh wireless mesh network modules together with Neocortec’s protocol stack with their global customer base. Pawel Sioda, Product Manager at TME continues: “Neocortec’s great products are a perfect addition to our linecard and we are very much looking forward to establishing a very successful business relationship with NeoCortec in the years to come.”

NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless network modules are based on a decentralized mesh of self-governing nodes which are not dependent on a network coordinator. A virtually limitless number of nodes can be added to an existing network. This means that even the largest buildings can be covered with only one network and without any additional infrastructure. NeoMesh utilizes highly-accurate time-synchronization between the nodes, allowing nodes to sleep and wake up efficiently only when required. Most of the time the nodes are asleep with their radio turned off. However, at scheduled intervals the radios wake up to listen for messages and to send messages if required, before going back to sleep again. This approach results in an average power consumption of typically only a few 10s of micro amperes, enabling battery powered operation on a single set of two AA batteries for several years. The unique NeoCortec protocol stack is offered for both 2.4GHz as well as sub GHz frequency bands, delivered in a series of pre-approved modules as well as a license to selected SoCs. The modules suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution. All NeoCortec modules share the same tiny 11x18x2.6mm footprint, so the target product does not need to change to support a full range of frequency bands.

www.neocortec.com