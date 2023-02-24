Ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules from NeoCortec available through Endrich

NeoCortec, manufacturer of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules, has signed a new distribution agreement with service-oriented special distributor, Endrich Bauelemente Vetriebs GmbH. The new agreement enables Endrich to promote worldwide NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless mesh network modules together with NeoCortec’s protocol stack with their broad customer base.

Cato Skibsted Fagermo, business development manager at NeoCortec, said: “Our NeoMesh wireless network solution offers great advantages of massive scalability, ultra-low power and ruggedness in comparison with other wireless technologies currently on the market, especially for smart buildings and workplaces. We are very glad that Endrich’s service-orientated and experienced team can now promote our products.”

Jens Kattenbusch, product manager Wireless Connectivity & IoT Solutions at Endrich, added: “We are happy to establish this partnership with NeoCortec as our newest supplier. With our great focus in the Smart Building market amongst others, we are sure NeoCortec is the right approach to support us and our customers.”

NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless network modules are based on a decentralized mesh of self-governing nodes which are not dependent on a network coordinator. A virtually limitless number of nodes can be added to an existing network. This means that even the largest buildings can be covered with only one network and without any additional infrastructure. NeoMesh utilizes highly-accurate time-synchronization between the nodes, allowing nodes to sleep and wake up efficiently only when required. Most of the time the nodes are asleep with their radio turned off. However, at scheduled intervals the radios wake up to listen for messages and to send messages if required, before going back to sleep again. This approach results in an average power consumption of typically only a few 10s of micro amperes, enabling battery powered operation on a single set of two AA batteries for several years.

The NeoCortec protocol stack is offered for both 2.4GHz as well as sub GHz frequency bands, delivered in a series of pre-approved modules as well as a license to selected SoCs. The modules suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution. All NeoCortec modules share the same tiny 11x18x2.6mm footprint, so the target product does not need to change to support a full range of frequency bands.

