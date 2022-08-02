Ultra-low on-resistance 100 V and 200 V rad-hard Gallium Nitride (GaN) power devices increase power density for demanding space applications

EPC Space has introduced two new rad-hard GaN transistors with ultra-low on-resistance and extremely low gate charge for high power density solutions that are lower cost and more efficient than the nearest comparable radiation-hardened silicon MOSFET. These devices come packaged in hermetic packages in very small footprints. Chip-scale versions of this device are available from EPC.

With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions.

Applications benefiting from the performance of these products include DC-DC power supplies for satellites and space mission equipment, motor drives for robotics, instrumentation and reaction wheels, deep space probes, and ion thrusters.

“These two new additions to our rad-hard product line offer designers high power, ultra-low on-resistance solutions enabling a generation of power conversion and motor drives in space operating at higher efficiencies, and greater power densities than what is achievable with traditional silicon-based rad-hard solutions,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space.

Price & Availability

EPC7018G and EPC7007B:

500 units pricing of $ $212.80 for engineering models and $315.84/ea for space level grade.

 

