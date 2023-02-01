Ultra-compact convection cooled 125W power supply offers flexibility in four formats

Available from Luso Electronics, the XS125 is not only said to be one of the smallest 125-Watt power supplies on the market, in a 2” x 3” footprint, it is also available in a choice of four different packages to suit diverse application requirements; XSO Open-Frame, XSU U-Channel, XSE Enclosed and XSD DIN Rail.

Despite its small size, the full 125 W output power is delivered with convection cooling only so there is no need for a fan to achieve full power with these units.

These units offer single output voltages ranging from 12 to 48 Volts and have both Class I and Class II protective earth variants.

Offering high efficiencies of up to 92 per cent with low standby current consumption these units also feature a range of protection circuits as well as a built in EMI filter.

This design generates less wasted heat—reducing the need for forced air cooling, decreasing AC power consumption, increasing reliability and maximizing its economy of operation.

Features

  • 125 W AC-DC
  • High-Efficiency–up to 92 per cent
  • Low standby power consumption </= 0.3 Watt
  • Wide input voltage range 85 to 264 VAC
  • Also supports DC-DC (input 120 to 370 VDC)
  • Built-in EMI filter
  • Output voltage adjustable (-10% W, 0.25 W Dummy Load)
  • Open frame dimensions 2.00” x 3.00” x 1.16”
  • 3000VAC input to output reinforced insulation
  • Protection type Class I or Class II
  • Leakage current: 300 µA at 264 VAC
  • Operating temperature -40° C to +85° C
  • Operating altitude 5000 M
  • Conformal Coating Option
  • 3-year warranty

As usual with products from N2 Power, if you can’t find your preferred output voltage, Luso Electronics can easily modify standard PSUs to meet client-specific requirements.

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/ultra-compact-convection-cooled-125w-power-supply-offers-flexibility-in-4-formats/

 

