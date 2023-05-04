UK connector sales up 12 per cent over Q4 2022, with distribution holding market share

In its Q1 report for 2023, ITSA members have seen a 12 per cent overall growth in sales, despite a decline in both the communications and mass transport markets.

Distribution remains a major contributor to growth, performing well above pre-pandemic levels.

Other key stats: –

Significantly, revenues have grown to 13% above pre-pandemic levels

Book to Bill for the quarter was flat at 1:1

Some key markets showing continued decline with Communications -34% and Mass Transport -15%, however most markets have bounced back with Data Processing +53%, Utilities +14% and Test & Measurement +30%

Distribution up 12%, matching overall growth

Overall, 2023 appears to have started positively for ITSA members, but with orders dropping we may see a flattening out in Q3-4.

Also, although there are conflicting market reports out now, with questions remaining about whether or not the UK is in recession, ITSA members and the industry remain resilient.

For further information on ITSA please visit: https://itsa.org.uk/