UK connector sales up 10 per cent year-on-year with distribution performing well

In its final report for 2022, ITSA members have seen a 10 per cent overall growth in sales, despite a decline in both the Mil/Aero and Mass Transport markets.

Distribution remains a major contributor to growth, performing well above pre-pandemic levels.

Other Key Stats: –

Revenues are flat comparing YTD 2022 v YTD 2021.

Importantly, revenues are still at +8 per cent over pre-pandemic levels

Book to Bill for the quarter was 1:1 but remains positive YTD

All members key markets continue to show growth, but with some notable exceptions.

Most UK markets continue to perform well with Communications, Data Processing, Broadcast, Utilities and Industrial leading the way, all with significant double-digit growth. Unfortunately, this is somewhat offset by decline in both the Mil/Aero and Mass Transport markets.

Whilst the UK connector market continues to face significant challenges, it remains remarkably resilient and as 2022 continues with positive trends in most markets, it will have been an exceptional year for ITSA members.

