u-blox and Geespace partner to extend Geely Group’s high precision positioning solutions in the USA and Europe

u-blox, a global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, and Geespace, the provider of AICT (aerospace information and communications) infrastructure and application solutions, are announcing the signing of an MoU on the expansion of their respective augmentation services for high precision applications. Both partners will be able to extend their service offering to the US, European, and Chinese markets, primarily in the automotive sector.

The rise of reliable and cost-effective high precision positioning has improved the accuracy of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) solutions to the order of tens of centimeters, enabling a plethora of new applications in automotive, as well as industrial and robotics segments. Global adoption has, however, been hampered by a fragmentation of the augmentation services landscape. For global adoption to become a reality, worldwide coverage is required, as is unified pricing and business models designed to serve mass-market high precision solutions for automotive and industrial customers operating on a global scale. The resulting differences in technical specifications have also complexified the development of such solutions requiring different services.

The MoU between u-blox and Geespace seeks to create a combined offering that will enable both companies to offer full-stack high precision positioning software and hardware solutions to customers across the US, European, and Chinese markets. Furthermore, it will enable Geespace, which provides automotive GNSS augmentation services to its parent company Geely Group, to use the u-blox PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service to grow its coverage to serve Geely’s automotive brands.

Meanwhile it will enable u-blox to expand the coverage of the PointPerfect service to offer their customers a comprehensive high precision solution for products sold in China, and benefit from simplified development and logistics efforts.