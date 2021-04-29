Two power supplies extend PWR-01 Series output options to 2000W

Two models have been added to the Kikusui PWR-01 series which are available in the UK from Telonic Instruments.

The 0-40V, 0-200A PWR2001L and 0-80V, 0-100A PWR2001ML are the latest members of the PWR-01 programmable benchtop DC power supply series.

The two latest models bring the total number of power supplies in the series to 14. The PWR-01 series offers four maximum outputs and outputs of 400W, 800W, 1200W and 2000W.

Power supplies in the PWR-01 family are equipped with LAN (LXI), USB and RS232C interfaces as standard. Sequences can be set with an embedded CPU or via analogue control.

The PWR-01 power supplies have front-facing output terminals as well as rear terminals, variable internal resistance, bleeder circuit ON/OFF, CC/CV priority switching, synchronised operation, programmable internal memory, and protection functions for use.

Like the earlier members, the PWR2001L and PWR2001ML have variable internal impedance, a soft-start function to limit inrush current, programmable internal memory and synchronised operation for complex sequence testing over multiple channels.

They can be used with Wavy sequence creation software to create actuator or sensor simulations, and the rise/fall of power supplies in multiple channels.

The power supplies provide flexible current and voltage for a variety of applications in a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace and energy.

The rugged power supplies have a guaranteed operating temperature of up to 50°C (122°F).

The PWR-01 series, including the latest additions – the PWR2001L and PWR2001ML – are available now from Telonics Instruments.