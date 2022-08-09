Two new LoRaWAN industrial sensing and I/O solutions from Advantech

Advantech, a supplier of industrial communication solutions, has introduced two new LoRaWAN Industrial Sensing and I/O Solutions, further increasing its LoRaWAN capabilities. Advantech LoRaWAN products provide a device-to-cloud solution by simply sending collected data through the LoRa gateway to the cloud. LoRaWAN offers industrial users’ low cost, long distance, low power, high security connectivity.

With Advantech Edgelink IoT gateway software 200+ edge devices may be connected via southbound interface to different platforms via the northbound interface inside the gateway. This allows users to simply plug-and-play without worrying about data parsing processes.

The WISE-2200-M is a LoRaWAN Modbus read/write communication device. WISE-2200-M supports maximum 128 address and 30 rule settings and can easily connect to Modbus sensors and meters for many different applications. WISE-2200-M LoRaWAN provides a better connection compared with traditional wireless technology.

Features include:

Wide coverage wireless technology

Unique LoRa modulation tech powered by Semtech. Communication continues when RSSI is -130dbm

Range can be up till 15 km in line-of-site installation.

Supports bi-directional communication and multicast function

Supports Standard Protocols – Support Modbus/RTU protocol with max. 128 address and 30 rules setting and supports LoRaWAN wireless communication protocol.

High Security supports both public and private network infrastructure. AES 128 encryption between end-device and network server.

Plug and Play – QR-Code with device Serial number and EUI address on device, can pre-configure device’s information directly on network server.

Compact size with simple installation process

The WISE-4610 Advanced Industrial LoRa/LoRaWAN Wireless I/O Module features selectable Private LoRa and LoRaWAN options. It provides a longer communication range and better penetration through concrete and steel and crates less interference than 2.4GHz spectrum. The application ready I/O module can be fitted with an IP65 enclosure and powered by solar rechargeable battery or 10~50VDC input. It also supports GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, GLONASS systems.

Features include:

Flexible Modular I/O design, compliant with various kinds of I/O and Sensor solutions.

Supports Modbus/RTU protocol

Real Time Action supports digital output channel for remote power or switch on/off function.

3 power supply options – DC line power, Battery power (optional) and Solar power (optional)

Supports GNSS Positioning (optional)

IP65 Rating (optional)

Low interference with high penetration rate LoRaWAN, created for machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of things (IoT) networks, is not a single technology, but a variety of low-power, wide area network technologies. Compared with traditional mobile networks, LoRaWAN is accepted as having lower cost with higher power efficiency.

Advantech’s New WISE-2200-M – LoRaWAN Single RS-485 I/O Module and WISE-4610 Advanced Industrial LoRa/LoRaWAN Wireless I/O Module are available for order now.

www.advantech.eu