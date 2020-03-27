Two new appointments at CAN bus specialist Veethree

Manufacturer of CAN bus displays and gauges, Veethree Technologies, has made two new appointments to build on its significant investment and expansion in 2019.

Jon Newman joins the Dorset based company as new business development manager while Laurence Jenkins arrives as a business development executive. Jon has an electronics and software background and brings almost a quarter century of sales experience. Laurence joins with five years of sales experience in the technology sector.

Neil Campbell, General Manager at Veethree Technologies said: “We are delighted to welcome Jon and Laurence to our team at an exciting time for our business, and off the back of an outstanding 2019 in which we saw a 28% increase in turnover.”

Previous recent hires include engineers, a graphic designer and further additions to the sales team.

Veethree’s CAN bus devices are used in a wide range of sectors, including industry, automotive, off-highway, marine, energy, aerospace and defence. Recent new products include the T7i 7-inch display and the R3 fully round 3-inch touch display with customisable screen.

More information on Veethree can be found at www.veethree.co.uk.

