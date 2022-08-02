Two EN60601-approved compact power supplies extend Mornsun’s medical range

Power supply manufacturer Mornsun has extended its range of EN60601-approved medical supplies with the addition of the LO45 and LO65 series. The 45W and 65W ac-dc converters are competitively priced and available on short lead times of 10 – 12 weeks to meet medical power design project’s tight schedules.

They are certified to IEC/EN/ES60601 2xMOPP (means of patient protection), making them ideal for BF (body floating) medical equipment, such as syringe pumps, oxygenators, microscopes, and ventilation systems.

Both the LO45 and LO65 series has a universal AC input (90 – 264Vac) and accept 127 – 373Vdc inputs, with outputs ranging from 3V3 – 48V.

All ac-dc converters in both series have double or reinforced insulation and provide excellent EMC performance, with certification to IEC/EN61558.

The LO45 and LO65 series meet a raft of safety regulations, including IEC/EN/UL62368, GB4943, IEC/EN60335 and UL/EN62368-1, making them suitable for a wide range of industrial applications, LED lighting designs, street lighting control, electrical, security, telecommunications equipment and smart home devices and appliances, in addition to IEC/EN/ES60601 approval for BF medical equipment.

Operating temperature range is -40°C to +85°C. The compact power supplies, deliver up to 91 per cent efficiency and are available in industry standard footprints of 3.0 x 2.0 inches (75 x 50mm). They are available as open frame or perforated cage models.

These latest additions to Mornsun’s high specification power supply range are covered by the manufacturer’s five-year warranty.

Many of the Mornsun ac-dc converters are 100 per cent compatible with devices from other manufacturers, and are available today with the industry’s shortest lead-times and with benchmark pricing.