TÜV SÜD launches academy to optimise UK electronics industry compliance

TÜV SÜD has launched its Academy to help the UK’s electronics industry to cost effectively upskill their employees to optimise business performance, improve product compliance efficiency and minimise time to market.

Part of a global training programme, TÜV SÜD Academy will offer more than 60 knowledge transfer courses to individuals and entire organisations. A mix of instructor-led workshops and e-learning courses will aim to maximise flexibility for how and where businesses want their people to learn.

Electronics and electrical training courses will cover seven core areas:

CE & UKCA certification

Cybersecurity

Electrical safety

EMC

Healthcare & medical

Machinery safety

Quality management

David Goodfellow, head of business assurance at TÜV SÜD, said: “The experts in our global business have such a wealth of experience. UK organisations can now access that knowledge through TÜV SÜD Academy to help them increase business efficiency at multiple levels. We are dedicated to helping people and organisations drive business performance to levels of excellence, without compromising on costs efficiency or time to market. The TÜV SÜD Academy enables us to extend that mission through direct knowledge transfer into UK industry.”