TTI showcases latest developments in powertrain technology at EHVT 2021

TTI, a specialty distributor of electronic components, will be exhibiting at this year’s Battery Show Europe and the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe (EHVT) on stand 4-361. The co-located events, which take place from 30th November to 2nd December 2021 in Messe Stuttgart, Germany, will showcase the latest developments in powertrain technology in the e-mobility industry.

“TTI continues to support the development of Fuel-Cell and Electric Vehicles by investing in stock of the latest products for this dynamic and innovative market,” said Dermot Byrne, director industry marketing transportation at TTI Europe. “At this year’s EHVT, we will display HV connectors, vehicle inlets, charging cables, HV contactors, power supplies, and passive components for electrification applications. During the exhibition, visitors to the TTI stand will have the opportunity to talk with our specialists as well as our valued manufacturing partners.”

Designers of power distribution units and battery packs can learn more about the latest HV connection systems from Amphenol Industrial and HV relay solutions from Panasonic Industry. Manufacturers of charging stations, wall boxes and small vehicles will be interested in the newest AC outlets, charge cables and inlets from ITT Cannon or Aptiv (formerly Delphi), while engineers working on HV power inverters can receive more information on the latest HV capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices. Other partners on the stand include AVX, Murata Power Supplies, and TE Connectivity.

For more information about TTI Europe’s presence during the exhibition, please visit: https://tbse21.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=955973