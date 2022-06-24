TTI Europe signs distribution agreement with Teledyne Relays

TTI Europe, a specialty distributor of electronic components, has a new distribution agreement with Teledyne Relays, a manufacturer of switching products.

Through the agreement, TTI now stocks Teledyne’s extensive product line-up of hermetic electromechanical relays, coaxial switches, and solid-state relays across Europe. The product portfolio covers wide-ranging applications, including, aerospace & defence, test & measurement, datacom & telecom, medical and industrial control.

“The Teledyne brand enables TTI to deliver technically advanced switching products and extends support for our customers,” said Ronald Velda, director of supplier marketing for connectors and electromechanical products in Europe, TTI. “We look forward to building our relationship with Teledyne to deliver high sales performance over the coming years.”

About the deal, Stuart Crawford, European customer services and distribution manager, Teledyne, said: “As a stocking distributor, TTI gives engineers direct access to our switching products and, with their extensive sales network, enables us to reach more customers.”

To learn more about the Teledyne Relays switching products available from TTI, please visit: https://www.ttieurope.com/content/ttieurope/en/manufacturers/t-z/teledyne.html