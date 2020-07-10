TTI Europe sees a significant increase in demand for sensor, connector and e-mech components in electric and hybrid vehicle applications

TTI, Inc., a specialist distributor of electronic components has seen an upward trend in the supply of components to customers involved in the design of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Despite the automotive industry suffering a decline in the current global pandemic situation, the growth of hybrid and electric vehicles such as buses, trucks, agricultural and off-road vehicles has facilitated an explosion of new products onto the market from leading suppliers, in response to the increased number of new designs.

With recent new directives from the European Union pertaining to buses, trucks, agricultural and construction equipment being emission-free by 2025, manufacturers have been investing in the development of fuel-cell and electric vehicles. TTI has been actively working with these customers’ design engineers to develop more efficient battery packs, motors, inverters and charging systems. With such a plethora of new parts available for these applications, it has been important for customers to have specialist advice on all the available technology, in order to select the correct features and have direct-from-stock availability.

“Fortunately we work with most of the main suppliers to this industry such as Amphenol, Aptiv and TE, so that before they launch new products onto the market, our specialist engineers have already received in-depth training,” said Dermot Byrne, Industry Marketing Director – Transportation at TTI. “It’s extremely exciting to see this area evolving at pace and we are proud to be able to supply such a wide range of components specifically for this sector as well as advise our customers on the best solutions.”

For more information about how TTI can support specific hybrid and electric vehicle designs please go to: https://www.ttieurope.com/content/ttieurope/en/resources/literature/product—application-guides/TTI-Electric-Hybrid-Vehicle-Application-Guide.html