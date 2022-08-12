TTI Europe now stocking Advanced Energy’s CoolX 600W configurable power supplies

TTI, Inc. – Europe, a specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the CoolX 600 series of natural, convection-cooled configurable modular power supplies from Advanced Energy . Boasting 93 per cent efficiency and 5-year warranty, the units deliver 600W from a very compact 215.9 x 114.3 x 39.1 mm package without the need for fan-assisted cooling and baseplate. Removing the fan eliminates audible noise and vibration from the power supply, which enables it to be used in noise sensitive applications. Typical applications include medical, scientific, telecommunications, audio, test & measurement and harsh industrial electronics equipment.

The CoolX 600 series is available as two base models. The CX06X are certified to the IEC60950 (2nd edition) standard for industrial applications and the IEC 62368-1 standard for audio, video, information and communication technology equipment. The CX06M model complies with IEC60601-1 (3rd edition) and IEC 60601-1-2 (4th edition) immunity standards for medical applications.

The compact 1U high chassis can hold up to four CoolMod power modules to deliver up to eight isolated DC outputs that range from 1V to 58V. The outputs can be connected in series for higher voltages of up to 232Vdc or for higher currents the outputs can be paralleled. In addition, the always on, medically-isolated 24W auxiliary card, which delivers either 5V or 12V, is ideal for equipment featuring a touch screen.

Bringing further flexibility and versatility for engineers requiring multiple, non-standard output voltages in their end applications, the units come with analogue and digital management. The voltage can be set by means of a resistor or an analogue voltage or, if required, by PMBus interface. The same with the current trim, which can be set using a resistor, voltage source or the PMBus. The CoolMod modules can also be controlled independently allowing the outputs to be sequenced on or off, as required.

The CoolX 600 comes with an IEC connector as standard however there is a screw terminal version available if so required. Other standard features include differential remote sense to compensate for positive or negative losses on the power lines, power good indicators, and overvoltage, overcurrent and overtemperature protection circuitry.

For the medical industry, the CX06M module features 4,000Vac output to earth isolation (2xMoPP) for suitability for body floating (BF) rated equipment and low earth leakage current of <300µA.

The modules are safety approved to 5000m altitude, enabling medical equipment manufacturers to increase the safety margins in their end equipment in high altitude installations.

For more information about the CoolX 600 series of fanless, natural convection-cooled modular power supplies, please visit: https://www.ttieurope.com/content/ttieurope/en/manufacturers/a-b/advanced_energy/advanced-energy-products/coolx600-series.html