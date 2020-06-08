TTI Europe awarded best 2019 EMEA distributor for absolute growth by Smiths Interconnect

TTI, Inc., a specialist distributor of electronic components has won an award from Smiths Interconnect, a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems and microwave and radio frequency products, for the best performing distributor in 2019 for absolute growth.

This is the third year in a row that Smiths Interconnect has recognised TTI in this way for outstanding sales performance and collaboration in growing the business. The current global situation has prevented a personal presentation of the award, instead the achievement was announced virtually, and the trophy has been shipped to TTI’s European headquarters.

The award was bestowed for outstanding sales performance in the EMEA region, with particular commendation for Spain, Italy and Germany.

“We are extremely pleased to accept the annual award for absolute growth in EMEA for a third consecutive year,” said XX, XX at TTI Europe. “To be named the number one distributor in Smith Interconnect’s EMEA distribution network is a fitting reward for TTI’s hard work and the close partnership we have nurtured. We will continue to invest in building the business and making 2020 equally successful despite the challenging global conditions.”

“We wanted to recognise and celebrate the achievements of TTI for its accomplishments in 2019” said Paul Harris, VP Sales and Marketing at Smiths Interconnect. “We appreciate the teamwork and specialist sales expertise that TTI always applies to promoting the competitive edge of our products, and we look forward to continuing to build on this winning combination.”

For more information about Smiths Interconnect products from TTI please go to: https://www.ttieurope.com/