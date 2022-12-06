TTI Europe and HARTING expand their distribution partnership to the European Region

TTI Europe, the specialty distributor of electronic components, has signed an agreement to expand its authorised distributor for HARTING in Europe, manufacturer of durable and reliable electrical connectors.

The HARTING Technology Group is one of the world’s leading providers of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of Data, Signal and Power. Moreover, the company also produces retail checkout systems, electromagnetic actuators for automotive and industrial series use, charging equipment for electric vehicles, as well as hardware and software for customers and applications in automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering, robotics and transportation engineering.

“We are delighted to be able to offer HARTING’s world-renowned connectivity products to all our customers in Europe,” said Geoff Breed, Vice President TTI Europe. “Introducing the HARTING products into our portfolio and making them available to our sales and engineering teams, backed by our in-depth stocking models, means customers will be able to benefit from more choice and flexibility to advance their designs. We are excited about the future and generating new business for the continued success of both HARTING and TTI Europe.”

“Based on TTI’s proven and successful go to market model with a clear technical focus and strong stock commitment HARTING is absolutely sure to set the course for joined growth,” said Edgar Düning, managing director of HARTING Electric, Electronics and HCS.

The authorisation of TTI Europe complements the success initially started through TTI’s subsidiary, Mouser. The European agreement follows a similar arrangement between the TTI Family of Companies and HARTING Americas, cementing the relationship between the two companies.

https://www.harting.com