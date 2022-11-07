TTI Europe acquires Ecopac Power

TTI Europe, a specialty distributor of electronic components, and a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defence, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors, has completed the acquisition of Ecopac (UK) Power Ltd, a specialist UK & Ireland distributor of power supplies and LED drivers and becomes the sole shareholder.

“Ecopac Power is renowned in the UK for its broad product portfolio, technical solutions and value-added service of power products, having served the industry for nearly 30 years,” said Geoff Breed, vice president TTI, Inc. – Europe. “There are many synergies between the two companies, sharing the same principles on core distribution values, focus on customer service and total satisfaction, and so this collaboration is a natural fit. We are delighted to be bringing Ecopac Power into the TTI Family of Specialists. It’s an exciting time for power and energy as companies look to design more sustainable products, and with the evolution of electrification vehicles and infrastructure for example. Additionally, we are looking forward to enhancing our partnership with Mean Well, a core strategic supplier for Ecopac Power, TTI Europe and Mouser.”

“Ecopac Power is excited to be joining the TTI Family. We have grown consistently over almost 30 years in both product portfolio, personnel, technical ability and turnover. We have reached a size now where gaining the experience of a larger group, whilst maintaining the Ecopac Power brand and ‘business as usual’ approach for our longstanding loyal customer base, who have been the most important part of our growth so far. We look forward as a company to continue to offer our unrivalled customer care as usual and working closely with TTI to expand our business together,” said Jon Young, managing director of Ecopac Power.

Ecopac Power’s power supply products are available from 0.5W – 10,000W, and include a wide selection of enclosed power supplies, DIN Rail power supplies, desktop and external power supplies, medical and open frame power supply units (PSU). The power specialist also has a strong focus on lighting applications and offers the largest range of LED drivers and dimmable drivers with wattages between 4W – 600W in constant voltage and between 4W – 1000W in constant current.

