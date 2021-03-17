TT Electronics’ non-contact reflective object sensor

TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, today announced its new OPB735 series Reflective Object Sensors for the most challenging industrial automation and safety applications.

This reflective sensor features hermetically sealed components offering designers a wide operating temperature range of -55°C to 100°C to suit almost any factory setting. Designed to produce extremely low cross talk or noise signal, this product provides users reliable and consistent performance in even the most challenging applications.

“With the OPB735, TT is responding to increased demand for reliability and consistency in industrial automation applications,” said Walter Brooks, Global Product Line Manager – Optoelectronics at TT Electronics. “The sensor’s low-profile design, along with its broad operating temperature range and hermetically sealed components, gives designers an exceptional reflective solution that can be used in multiple places within the same system for maximum effect.”

Designers can choose between phototransistor or photodarlington output to meet specific needs or parameters; in either option, the detector responds to radiation from the IRED only when a reflective object passes within its field of view. The OPB735 is encased side-by-side on converging optical axes in a low-cost, black thermoplastic housing. The OPB735XWZ variation includes UL 1569 approved #28 AWG lead wires. Custom electrical, wire cabling, and connectors options are also available.

For more information, view the OPB735 series datasheet.