TT Electronics Launches S-2CONNECT Creo SOM for Rapid IoT Deployment

TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications, today announced the launch of its S-2CONNECT® Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment.

The system-on-module board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D risk and fast-tracking their IoT applications development using a pre-certified system-on-module (SOM) board with cellular connectivity.

The S-2CONNECT series of IoT solutions by TT Electronics is an end-to-end framework that seamlessly delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure and user experience solutions. By streamlining the secure connection of products and systems, users achieve tangible results such as improving efficiencies, eliminating unnecessary maintenance, reducing carbon footprint and enabling data-led business decisions.

S-2CONNECT Creo SOM is a robust, scalable and cost-effective embedded system-on-module platform for building industrial IoT products. Featuring a powerful processor and cellular connectivity for global coverage, it delivers the perfect communication bridge for true real-time sensing and positioning data.

“To meet the rising demand for connected applications, speed to market is critical and the right development tool can accelerate the process. Even experienced developers and integrators can benefit from solutions that provide the hardware, software, firmware, connectivity and cloud-based services that will reduce time-to-market,” commented Kjell Karlsson, Managing Director at TT Electronics. “In addition, the connectivity landscape is changing and as networks move towards switching off and sunsetting their 3G and 2G infrastructure, the S-2CONNECT Creo SOM has been designed with future-proof LTE Cat M1 and NB-IoT technology to give customers confidence in a solution that will stand the test of time.”

S-2CONNECT Creo SOM features multiple industry standard interfaces suitable for a wide range of applications such as automation, asset tracking, mobile healthcare and broader industrial IoT. Pre-certified for Europe, UK, US and Canada, S-2CONNECT Creo SOM provides advanced features to accommodate the most demanding applications, including an ARM Cortex-A7 processor withembedded Linux OS that supports a wide range of interfaces for connecting peripheral such as Bluetooth, GNSS for positioning and serial interfaces. It also features 4GB flash memory, 256MB RAM and a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) integrated security crypto processor for enhanced protection.

S-2CONNECT Creo SOM features a soldered eSIM and 3FF micro SIM-card holder with optional cellular connectivity subscription.Integrated sensors – accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer – provide built-in functionality. An online software development kit (SDK) is also available for developers.