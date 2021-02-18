TT Electronics launches FibreFix inline mechanical splice for fibre optic system repair in harsh environments

TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications, today announced the launch of its new interconnect solution for the aerospace and defence, rail, and industrial markets.

The FibreFix inline mechanical splice is specifically designed to reinstate, repair, or extend fibre optic systems in harsh environment applications.

The simple to install nature of the FibreFix solution provides significant savings in repair time and complexity by eliminating the need to remove and replace the damaged fibre optic cable or harness from an operating land defence, aerospace, or rail vehicle. Through its lightweight design and the small number of constituent parts used in each splice, reassembly is quick and easy. Reinstating the original installation’s full mechanical integrity and high optical performance can be completed in situ in under 20 minutes.

This latest development in the TT Electronics interconnect portfolio leverages existing standard tooling and training whichenables a single trained operator to perform a full repair and offers the potential to accelerate the repair curing speed through the use of a FibreFix oven. FibreFix can also be used as a micro-connector and supports both multi-mode and single-mode applications. This unique time and cost-saving solution is designed to meet the increasingly urgent demands facing the global transport industry.

Leigh Chapman, Business Development Manager at TT Electronics, notes: “The extensive time and cost typically associated with removing and replacing damaged cables and harnessing was becoming a mounting challenge for our customers.Together with our development partners AVOptics Ltd, we identified an opportunity to help with the reduction of down-time for the transport sector and have developed unique solution capable of quickly reinstating peak system performance. A significant accomplishment by our design team, FibreFix is the first-to-market harsh environment fibre splice – a comparatively simple, reliable, easy to install and effective solution ideal for applications such as commercial aircraft, military land vehicles or trainlines.”