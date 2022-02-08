TT Electronics FlexSense optical encoder sensors feature on-the-fly, long term programmability

TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, has launched FlexSense, a technology designed to optimize optical encoder applications. The FlexSense series consists of the FS210 Transmissive Incremental Encoder and the FS310 Reflective Incremental Encoder Sensors. The FlexSense encoder sensor array is said to vastly reduce the design complexities of optical encoder solutions.

“Low-cost control electronics are trending up. At the same time, demand for customized high-end optical encoder sensors is also growing. We saw an opportunity to address both developments in tandem,” said Walter Brooks, global product manager – Optoelectronics, TT Electronics. “FlexSense is the result: a flexible solution that can be configured quickly to meet optical encoder design requirements including higher resolution, faster response, a smaller footprint, and greater intelligence. With FlexSense, TT customers can accelerate time-to-market, reduce solution complexity, and increase manufacturing throughput – now and in the future.”

The FlexSense sensor integrates several key features including auto-alignment capability, a closed-loop LED driver, on-chip diagnostics, and a state-of-the-art 8x interpolator. In addition, the fully programmable array system on chip (SOC) provides a versatile solution that can adapt to a multiple range of code-disk diameters and pulses per revolution, as well as several LEDs available in the market, including TT’s OP207CL encoder LED. If the encoder code-disk is later altered, FlexSense can be reprogrammed to meet changing requirements extending the sensor’s value-add to suit future designs and negating the cost of purchasing a different sensor.

