TT Electronics and Radwave Collaborate to Bring to Market a New Electromagnetic Platform for Surgical Navigation

TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, announced it has partnered with Radwave Technologies to help bring an accurate, reliable, and customisable electromagnetic (EM) tracking platform to the surgical navigation market.

This advanced technology offers solutions for medical device innovators who are seeking to add new or improved EM capabilities to their medical devices. The complete navigation system can be customised to accurately track a broad spectrum of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic devices during surgical procedures with no clear line of sight. The companies will demonstrate the platform with TT’s surgical navigation sensors at the upcoming MD&M West exhibition in Anaheim, August 10-12.

The Radwave electromagnetic tracking platform is a new option for tracking surgical instruments that has been designed from the ground up for seamless integration into medical devices and the clinical environment. The modular platform can be rapidly customised to meet specifications and is highly accurate with a fast-sampling rate using state-of-the-art algorithms and components. The thin and lightweight field-generating antenna is translucent during fluoroscopy and can be easily customised to accommodate different sensing volumes. The platform also features a fully encrypted API that is easy to integrate and comes with an open-source SDK. TT Electronics will support Radwave’s platform by providing complete manufacturing capabilities spanning a range of critical sensor technologies. TT’s sensor technologies enable the platform to deliver the highest degree of accuracy and precision, even in challenging settings where other EM systems have been limited by interference or sensing volume constraints.

“TT has been supporting medical and life science customers around the world for more than a decade, and partnerships with medical innovators like Radwave are critical to our evolving healthcare strategy,” said TT Electronics EVP, Michael Leahan. “Through our collaboration, this technology has incredible potential to disrupt an industry and ultimately improve patient outcomes – a mission both companies share.”

“This collaboration marks an important milestone for Radwave,” said Andrew Brown, CEO of Radwave Technologies. “We have said since our inception that we want to work with the best technologies and partners to revolutionise the EM tracking industry and create the most accurate EM tracking platform out there. This partnership with TT allows us to offer the complete tracking solution for our customers.”