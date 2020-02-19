Trustonic Joins Car Connectivity Consortium to Protect Connected Car Apps

Mobile security leader Trustonic has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to contribute to the development of technical specifications for secure connected car technologies.

The CCC is a cross-industry organization advancing global technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions. Its current priorities include Digital Key, an exciting new open standard to allow smart devices to act as a vehicle key, and Car Data which will connect consumers to service providers offering tailored services enhanced by vehicle data, such as pay-how-you-drive insurance, road monitoring, and fleet management.

Trustonic will contribute to the further development of the Digital Key specification, offering its significant experience of working with automakers and Tier 1 vendors. In the past year, the company has announced that Volkswagen Group and Hyundai are using the Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) platform to secure their digital key and key-sharing smartphone apps.

Dan Rawlings, CCO, Trustonic, says: “Connected car innovations like digital keys are hugely exciting. They deliver convenience to consumers, reduce costs for automotive manufacturers, and enable new and innovative smart mobility use-cases, including remote key sharing, car club and vehicle sharing schemes, autonomous parking and geofencing services. The risk of malicious hacking or malware attacks, including the possibility of vehicle theft, however, have serious ramifications.

“That’s why we’re working with the CCC and leading car manufacturers and Tier 1 vendors to deliver secure smart mobility applications, using advanced in-app protection and the strongest user authentication available today.”

To learn more about Trustonic solutions for the automotive sector, visit the Trustonic website. To learn more about the CCC and its work, visit carconnectivity.org.