TRUMPF at Southern Manufacturing 2020

Tubes and profiles are used in many applications from mechanical engineering and system construction through to the furniture industry and at this year’s show manufacturing technology company, TRUMPF, will be focussing on how its TruLaser Tube machines are opening up new design possibilities in this sector.

As the foremost developer and manufacturer of industrial lasers, TRUMPF offers manufacturers an exceptional choice of solutions for tube and profile processing.

If high speed cutting is a priority, TRUMPF’s solid state laser machines provide a distinct advantage, especially when cutting thin sheet. And the fiber models build on this solid-state capability to ensure short processing times for the widest possible range of parts. The TRUMPF TruLaser Tube 7000 fiber for extra-large tubes is a good example.

With this flexible high-end machine, manufacturers can cover a broad range of parts and investigate new areas of application for laser tube cutting. The machine cuts tubes and profiles with a diameter of up to 254mm and wall thicknesses up to 10mm for mild steel.

The second focus process on the TRUMPF stand is bending. The company now has an extensive portfolio of TRUMPF bending machines that incorporates the TruBend 7000 Series for the high-speed bending of small parts to the TruBend 3000 Series and 5000 Series for processing medium and large-scale parts with a press force of up to 3200kN. The TruBend Center Series takes automated bending to the next level of productivity.

Visitors to Southern Manufacturing will also learn how TRUMPF Smart Services such as Easy Order, Service app and Remote Service can simplify their daily work. They will also be able to explore the advantage of the MyTRUMPF customer portal.