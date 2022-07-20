Transcend and Impulse Embedded announce distribution partnership for industrial memory and storage solutions

Transcend, a globally recognized leader in the manufacture of industrial storage solutions and Impulse Embedded – one of the UK’s leading industrial PC and embedded solutions providers, have partnered for distribution of memory and storage components in the industrial sector.

The distribution partnership will see Impulse offering a full line of standard and proprietary internal SSDs (PCIe M.2/SATA III 2.5,” M.2, mSATA, and half-slim type), different generations of DRAM memory modules, SD/microSD cards, eMMc memory, and flash solutions.

Transcend products are widely used in various industries, from transportation and healthcare to 5G communication, AIoT and embedded applications. With the ever-increasing amount of data transfer within the industrial space, these products are a vital component to any embedded system.

When deploying computers in harsh environments, it is essential to choose components that match the hardened characteristics of the host system. Transcend product offerings not only share these characteristics, but offer additional features covering data security, resilience to shock, vibration and temperature extremes and protection from unscheduled power loss, ensuring reliability, stability, and longevity in the field.

Robert Plant, Impulse Embedded sales director commented: “We are delighted to be working with a powerhouse in the industrial storage solutions and flash sector. Their name speaks for itself, and their excellent stock levels, support and internal capacity made the decision to collaborate an easy one. We look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with Transcend.”

Nicholas Small, account manager from Transcend added: “Transcend is excited to work with one of the UK’s leading industrial PC and embedded solutions providers and we look forward to supporting them on some VERY exciting projects for many years to come!”

Transcend and Impulse have over 60 years of combined experience and knowledge in the industry, both of which are highly customer-orientated and respond quickly to the ever-changing marketplace and have a passion for delivering forward-looking solutions that can transform operational success for customers across an extensive range of industries and applications. For more information on both parties go to www.impulse-embedded.co.uk.