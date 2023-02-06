Training workshops led by world-renowned EMC experts

The UK exhibition on electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), EMC & Compliance International, will be hosting training workshops during its exhibition at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, Berkshire on May 16 and 17, 2023. The two-day programme includes world renowned EMC specialist Keith Armstrong, alongside other experienced associates of Cherry Clough Consultants. The speakers will delve into all aspects of EMC, from achieving product certification to getting the most from a spectrum analyser.

Following the success of the 2022 event, EMC & Compliance International will expand the exhibition to all three floors of the main grandstand. While the ground floor will feature the exhibition floor with around 50 companies to network with, the first and second floor will offer free technical workshops for visitors and training workshops for paid delegates. The workshops will run from 9am to 3:30pm for anyone that would like to hear from industry experts.

A key speaker at the event is Keith Armstrong, who founded Cherry Clough Consultants after gaining experience as an electronic designer, project manager and design department manager. His experience has enabled businesses to reduce project and warranty costs among other financial risks. Attendees can visit Keith’s workshops on Wednesday May 17 and find out how to quickly design cost-effective filtering and shielding.

“Expanding the event to cover three sections, we’re offering businesses across electronics, electrical, aerospace, medical and more access to networking with others in the industry and get advice on some of the most challenging aspects of EMC,” explained Keith Armstrong, EMC Expert at EMC Standards. “The workshops provide visitors with the opportunity to enhance their skill set and gain valuable advice from some of the UK’s leading experts.”

There will be six additional workshops, including Chris Nicholas showing how to Navigate the Path to Electromagnetic Compatibility Compliance and Get the most from a Spectrum Analyser, Rod Macpherson exploring Transients, TVS, and Techniques, Min Zhang discussing Troubleshooting conducted and radiated emissions and immunities and Andy Degraeve Comparing 2D and 3D Simulations.

Visitors can also attend floor one to gain Ten Minutes with an Expert (TWEX) for free across a vast variety of EMC subjects. You can find the full programme of events on the EMC & Compliance International website.

The cost of attendance to both day’s workshops is £360. Visitors can also attend the technical workshops free of charge, but must book in advance. To book your tickets, visit the workshop programme on the event website and click book ticket.