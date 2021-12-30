Traditional stainless steel L and T handles for cabinet locking from FDB Panel Fittings

Traditional style L and T enclosure handles in stainless steel with or without cylinder key locking mechanism, are now available ex-stock from the FDB Online store. Special versions are designed for use in hygiene areas in food, pharmaceutical and related areas, where it is important to manage and minimise the accumulation of biological material – by design, by manufacturing quality and by pressure washdown. More generally they are suited to stainless steel or plastic enclosures/cabinets for machine controls or power management – also for office, industrial, and other heavy-duty environments where their high performance characteristics are desirable.

Gary Miles, MD at FDB Panel Fittings said: “Traditional L and T style handles are now available from our Online Store – these are increasingly used in place of other materials for their robust mechanical characteristics as well of course for their corrosion resistance. We have AISI 316 versions sealed to IP65 with matching cams to suit quarter turn latching applications from electrical cabinets, specialist control panels and enclosures to storage units and HVAC units.”

The Panel Fittings online range includes high-performance handles which meet hygiene requirements acc. to DIN EN ISO 14159 and DIN EN 1672-2 with housing and handle in mirror-polished AISI 316 L stainless steel featuring especially smooth designs for RH or LH application. Sealing is in FDA compliant blue silicone to IP 65/67 DIN EN 60529.

The FDB team are able to simplify assembly and logistics issues by organising specific site delivery pre-assembled with cam upon request – under their Rocfast program. This allows the whole assembly to be installed in a standard 20.1mm cut-out as a pass-through operation, with securing backnut and serrated screw for electrical earthing also in stainless steel. Handles are lockable or non-locking (latch handles) to varying sealing degrees, although most are to IP65 or higher.