Trackwise to showcase EV battery interconnect tech at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Tech & Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany

Trackwise Designs, the manufacturer of specialist products using printed circuit technology, will form part of the UK Pavilion at co-located trade shows, The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe from 23-25 May, at Messe Stuttgart, in Germany. At the shows, Trackwise will showcase how its patented proprietary manufacturing process, Improved Harness Technology (IHT), can deliver space and weight savings – as well as increased repeatability and reliability – for EV (electric vehicle) battery cell connection system (CCS) and HV (high voltage) primary power harness applications.

“With the EV industry maturing so rapidly, it’s exciting to be back to witness new developments and meet with major suppliers, manufacturers and OEMs at one venue,” said Philip Johnston, Trackwise CEO. “Following our recent £25 million investment in our UK-based manufacturing facilities – delivering increased capacity and full roll-to-roll flex PCB and PCBA capability – we look forward to meeting with current and future customers and suppliers over the three days to share the excitement we all feel about the sector.”

Run by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), the UK Pavilion at the show (booth 10-D30) will highlight 18 British exhibitors who offer advanced new technologies to the sector. The APC’s role is to ensure that the UK remains competitive in the research, development and production of low emission technologies, helping accelerate the transition to a net-zero automotive industry. A collaboration between UK government, industry and academia, the APC connects those with good ideas to those who can take them to market, showcasing their work and supporting them through mentoring and access to funding.

