Trackwise kick-starts 2023 with new Board appointments

Trackwise Designs, the manufacturer of specialist products using printed circuit technology, has appointed Andrew Lapping and Chris Pennison to its Board as Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Executive Director respectively. The current Chairman, Ian Griffiths, is stepping down after a period that has seen the Company’s proprietary Improved Harness Technology specified in aerospace, automotive and medical applications. To maintain Board numbers, the Company announces that Non-Executive Director Susan McErlain is also standing down.

Andrew Lapping, incoming Chairman, Trackwise states: “I am delighted to be joining the Board to help lead Trackwise as we enter an exciting phase of growth following a recent challenging period. I am joined on the Board by Chris Pennison, my former CEO at Hyperdrive. Together we bring industry experience and a track record of transitioning smart technology into commercially viable, successful products. “

Trackwise IHT technology enables the manufacture of multi-layer, flexible printed circuits of unlimited length, delivering significant space and weight savings, increased reliability and repeatability and reduced assembly time. IHT flex PCBs withstand the harsh environments found in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications and can also be manufactured tiny enough to replace microwires in medical applications such as catheters. IHT is also a key enabler in EVs, where it offers cell-to-pack connectivity combined with up to 75% weight saving over traditional wiring harnesses.

Andrew Lapping was previously Chairman and lead investor of Hyperdrive Innovation Holdings, a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery systems, which was successfully sold in 2021 to Turntide Technology Group. He is an experienced non-executive director and was also the founder of Hamilton Capital Partners LLP.

Chris Pennison was formerly CEO of Hyperdrive and helped lead the sale of Hyperdrive to Turntide in 2021. His current role is Senior Vice President Strategic Operations at Turntide, working with its business verticals across the Turntide Group. He has held a number of senior positions in automotive tier 1 & 2 businesses and has over 35 years of multi sector industrial experience.

