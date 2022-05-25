Trackwise delivers space- and weight-saving flexible printed circuit cell-connecting interconnect for cell-to-pack EV batteries

Trackwise, the manufacturer of specialist products using printed circuit technology, has announced that it is delivering lightweight, space-saving, flexible printed circuit (FPC) interconnect technology to the automotive industry to facilitate high power density cell-to-pack battery systems for electric vehicles (EV).

Cell-to-pack technology aims to increase battery pack power density by directly integrating cells into a battery pack, eliminating the modules commonly used in most current pack designs. Many major EV companies, including Tesla, Hyundai and Volvo, plus CATL and other battery producers, have recently issued press releases or statements referring to cell-to-pack battery programs. Other approaches, such as cell-to body and cell-to-vehicle, deliver similar benefits. Trackwise’s FPC technology is used to connect the cells in the batteries, saving space and weight over traditional wiring looms. The cell-to-pack FPCs are also very reliable, and, because they are constructed using a printing process, they are very repeatable. They are also simple to install and can include components mounted on both sides for extra processing and monitoring for temperature and voltage control.

Philip Johnston, CEO of Trackwise, said: “Responding to the mass volume requirements of the EV industry, Trackwise is building a new UK manufacturing facility which will give European EV manufacturing companies access to a world-class, high volume plant for one of their key battery sub-systems, the cell-to-pack interconnect.”