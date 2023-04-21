Trackwise awarded prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation

Trackwise Designs plc, the manufacturer of specialist products using printed circuit technology, is delighted to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise. Trackwise has been recognised for its excellence in Innovation for its length-unlimited, multilayer flexible printed circuits.

Founded in 1989, Trackwise has always specialised in large format PCBs (printed circuit boards). Since 2010, Trackwise has developed a patented proprietary and innovative manufacturing process – called Improved Harness Technology (IHT) – which enables the company’s globally-unique ability to produce flexible multilayer printed circuits of unlimited length. IHT FPCs deliver significant space and weight savings (up to 75%), as well as increased reliability and repeatability, plus reduced assembly time. IHT FPCs can withstand the harsh environments found in automotive, aerospace and industrial applications, but can also be made small enough to replace microwires in medical applications such as catheters.

“The diversity and ingenuity of applications using our IHT FPCs to drive product innovation is astonishing,” noted Philip Johnston, CEO at Trackwise. “Resourceful design engineers have been quick to recognise the significant advantages of IHT FPCs. It’s inspiring to see their visions for future products being realised as they replace conventional bulky wiring harnesses and interconnections with our lightweight, smaller and more reliable flexible printed circuit alternatives to solve their design challenges and deliver reduced assembly time and cost.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise was previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, and Trackwise was recognised for export success with a Queen’s Award in 2005. The new name reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 57th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

trackwise.co.uk