TraceParts and SnapEDA Partner to Offer Unified UX to Source Free PCB Footprints, Schematic Symbols & 3D MCAD Models

Today TraceParts, a provider of 3D digital content for engineering, and SnapEDA, the creators of the first search engine for electronics design, are announcing a strategic content syndication partnership.

The new partnership helps electronics engineers and designers source PCB footprints, schematic symbols, and 3D CAD models at their fingertips, for millions of electronic components.

Engineering files can be downloaded from TraceParts.com or SnapEDA.com, and then imported to hundreds of ECAD & MCAD tools. This instant and unified access to millions of free design resources helps engineers and designers to save time while designing printed circuit boards, and also drastically reduce the risk of errors.

Through this partnership, global electronic component manufacturers – such as Samtec, Nicomatic and TE Connectivity – will also benefit, by expanding their market reach to new customers, while providing a completely streamlined MCAD & ECAD experience. They’ll be able to provide their mechanical and electronics engineering customers with native product geometry as well as rich product attributes directly embedded within the CAD models, forming a “Digital Thread” that ensures quick specification and purchase.

“Our new collaboration with TraceParts will greatly expand the breadth of 3D mechanical models we provide through SnapEDA’s platform and syndication network,” said Natasha Baker, Founder & CEO of SnapEDA.

“Our recent annual survey showed that over 75% of electronics designers now use 3D models in their designs, and increasingly want a well-integrated ECAD & MCAD experience. With our new collaboration with TraceParts, we’re thrilled to be able to provide the seamless experience that engineers expect, with 3D models merged directly within our PCB footprints.”

“The combination of these two complementary types of design assets empowers our catalogs of electronics components with specific PCB metadata, footprints and schematic product information. That means our customers, like electronic component manufacturers and distributors, can give access to their entire engineering data through TraceParts.com and the entire TraceParts Publishing Network, but also via the TraceParts EasyLink content syndication solutions and APIs,” explains Bertrand Cressent, Product Portfolio Global Manager at TraceParts.

PCB and MCAD design software applications supported include Cadence Allegro, OrCAD, Eagle, Altium, Mentor PADS, KiCad, SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, CREO, Autodesk Inventor, AutoCAD, Solid Edge and many more.