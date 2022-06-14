TR Fastenings debuts next generation website with more content and functionality than ever before

TR Fastenings Ltd (TR), part of the Trifast plc group is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new enriched content led website designed for the evolving global marketplace. This new interactive site which is packed with enhancements throughout, showcases the capabilities across the Group whilst providing one of the best online experiences within the industry.

This latest investment by TR welcomes a consolidation of the investor site and the corporate site into one new focused website www.trfastenings.com. Moving to a single, digital front door allows TR to engage its investors, customers and the marketplace as a unified global company.

The new TR website at a glance

There are a number of highly impressive new features incorporated into the site. TR has introduced enhanced content, including the product library and knowledge base which will be of particular interest to the engineering and design community providing the latest user guides, product and sector animations and a new range of fully interactive 3D models.

A unique bookmarking feature has also been introduced which will effectively allow a user to save pages of interest. This creates a personalised area that’s unique to them which can be quickly referenced and shared with colleagues.

Interactive Smart City animations

Key to the user experience for designers and engineers is the innovative use of the interactive TR Smart City animation within the media library and industry sections. These will help end users to envisage how TR’s components can be incorporated into new and existing designs.

TR media library | Industry (trfastenings.com)

3D models enhance usability for designers and engineers

TR provides products to a wide range of industry sectors. 2D and 3D models are embedded within the product pages to give a clearer indication of how they can be utilised. Our library of parts provides an enhanced level of usability for designers, engineers and specifiers.

Products (trfastenings.com)

New investor tools

The investor information provides a holistic view of the Company with features including interactive investor analysis tools for key financials and sustainability, a TSR (Total Shareholder Return) tool, a financial calendar, a Regulatory News Service and all of the latest Analyst Reports with an equity research tool.

TR | Investors (trfastenings.com)

The enhanced design truly reflects the multiple markets that TR services encompassing all key disciplines. Purchasing and technical specialists have been regular users of TR’s website, but this has widened and now attracts those working in the quality, environmental, HR and financial sectors. It’s a changing world, and the new site reflects this perfectly.

Glenda Roberts, Global Projects and Marketing Director commented; “As of today we receive over 5 million page views on our website annually and content is king. Therefore, we took the opportunity 9 months ago to completely revamp the website. The objective was to enhance the user guest experience with enriched content designed to appeal to a much wider audience of differing disciplines. I am very proud of what we have achieved in house as a team with the support of an excellent design house, Tiga Creative Marketing.”

View our Introduction to the TR Website animation for further information and an overview on the new features included.