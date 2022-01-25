TPI 180 and TPP 180 Series High power density AC/DC power supplies for industrial & medical applications (180 Watt)

High power-density: 180 Watt in 3”x2” or 3.6”x2.44” package

I/O isolation 3000 VAC rated for 250 VAC working voltage

Certification according to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 3rd edition for 2 x MOPP

Risk management process according to ISO 14971 incl. risk management file

Acceptance criteria for electronic assemblies acc. to IPC-A-610 Level 3

Peak power operation up to 220 Watt for 5s

Operating temperature –40°C to 85°C

Active power factor correction >0.9

Operating up to 5000m altitude

5-year product warranty

The TPI 180 & TPP 180 are a set of encapsulated AC/DC power supplies coming as open frame and encased versions. They feature a reinforced double I/O isolation (3000 VAC) system according to latest medical safety standards (60601-1 3rd edition, 2 x MOPP). The leakage current is below 300 μA and makes the units suitable for BF (body floating) applications. The excellent efficiency of up to 94% allows a high power-density and compact design (3” x 2” for open frame and 3.6” x 2.44” for encased version).

The operating temperature range is –40°C to +85°C with derating above 50°C. In natural convection operation these power supplies deliver 150 Watt going up to 180 Watt with forced air cooling. Additionally, they can deliver 220 Watt peak power for 5s. The EMC characteristic is dedicated for applications in industrial and medical fields.

High reliability is provided by using high quality components and an excellent thermal management making the TPI 180 & TPP 180 an ideal solution for industrial and medical devices and for demanding safety and space critical applications.

For further information and reader enquiries:

Florian Haas, Traco Electronic AG, Sihlbruggstrasse 111, 6340 Baar, Switzerland

Tel: +41 43 311 45 11 E-mail: f.haas@tracopower.com

Fax: +41 43 311 45 45 Web: http://www.tracopower.com