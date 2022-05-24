Tough METCASE UNIDESK enclosures for desktop and wall-mount electronics

Electronics designers are specifying METCASE’s tough UNIDESK aluminium enclosures for desktop and wall-mount applications too challenging for plastic housings.

These robust sloping-front enclosures are ideal for office systems, point-of-sale, medical devices, industrial/machine control, security, access control and many other types of electronics and electro-technical terminals.

Smart, modern UNIDESK has a large front panel (accessory) that is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. The flat rear panel can be machined to create apertures for connectors, switches and power inlets. The base has pre-punched PCB fixing points.

UNIDESK can be supplied with or without an IP 54 sealing gasket in three standard widths (200, 300 and 400 mm) – creating three standard sizes from 200 x 200 x 102 mm to 400 x 200 x 102 mm. Custom widths are easy to manufacture thanks to UNIDESK’s smart design.

There are two standard colours: light grey (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005). Custom colours are also available (at no premium if an ‘always in stock’ colour is specified). METCASE supplies UNIDESK pre-assembled with four non-slip rubber feet and stainless steel M3 Torx T10 and MS M3 Pozidriv fixings.

Accessories include front panels, wall mounting kits, a PCB mounting kit, and M3 PCB/panel fixing screws.

METCASE can supply all its enclosures fully customised. Services include bespoke sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting/finishing and photo-quality digital printing of graphics, legends and logos.

View the METCASE website for further information:

https://www.metcase.co.uk/en/Metal-Enclosures/Unidesk.htm