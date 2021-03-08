Tough BN Junction Box Enclosures from BCL Enclosures

For cables, PCBs, control and Emech components protect against impact and liquids; Rated to IP66 and IK08; flame retardant; supplied with DIN rail, multiple PCB slots; solid or transparent lids

The BN Series of junction box enclosures from UK manufacturer BCL Enclosures are made from high quality, flame-retardant ABS (UL94-HB) with a solid wall thickness of 3mm – 4mm. Designed to a robust specification, these strong and resilient enclosures are rated to IP66 to completely protect their contents against dust and particles as well as powerful jets of water. In addition, the IK08 rating ensures impact protection to 5 joules, equivalent to a 1.7 kg mass dropped from a height of 300mm. Suitable applications include use as cable junction boxes or for enclosing PCBs, control components and Emech components.

The BN Series is available with a choice of solid blank lids, designated BN-E, or with transparent lids, designated BN-T. Each enclosure is moulded with internal mounting stand-offs and multiple slots for vertical PCB mounting and is supplied with a 35mm DIN rail section and mounting screws for securing internal components.

The BN-E Series has solid lids in grey (RAL 7035) with the base also in grey. BN-T Series enclosures have grey bases and transparent lids. Lids are securely held with the captive plastic screws supplied. Six sizes are available in each, all 125mm wide and either 125mm or 175mm high. Depth ranges from 75mm to 150mm, depending on model.

Temperature rating for BN Series enclosures is between -10degC to +80degC for use in extreme environments such as factories, data centres, marine environments and many others.

Most of BCL Enclosures’ are available from stock or on very short lead times. Advice on enclosure specification and customization services is also available.