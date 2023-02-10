TouchNetix launches the new aXiom Experience Box

TouchNetix AS, a provider of human machine interface (HMI) semiconductor chips and sensor modules, has unveiled the new aXiom Experience Box which provides the customer easier access to demonstrate and evaluate all the aXiom features than ever before. The aXiom Experience Box (aEB) is designed to act as an initial encounter with TouchNetix’s aXiom chip and its unique features and performance, namely multi-touch, hover, proximity, and force-sensing. This portable and lightweight solution highlights how easy it is to implement TouchNetix’s patented force-sensing mechanics alongside touch, hover and proximity which utilize the traditional touch sensor.

At only 4.1”, this small unit can also demonstrate touchpads and the ever-growing demand for smart surfaces. This brand-new 3D printed solution consists of a PCB diamond touch sensor with integrated touch sensing tracks and related electronics. Additionally, customers can tune the device effortlessly with TouchNetix’s TouchHub2 software.

“The aEB is the perfect small-sized demonstration unit which allows customers to assess our unique aXiom HMI technology with ease”, said Florian Fleckenstein, TouchNetix sales director. “Customers can now design with confidence, experiencing the full capabilities of our industry-leading aXiom chip technology.”

The aXiom Experience Box (Product Number: 810-00147) is available in stock.

www.touchnetix.com