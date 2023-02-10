TouchNetix launches the new aXiom Experience Box

17 hours ago Human Machine Interface (HMI), ICs & Semiconductors, News 88 Views

TouchNetix AS, a provider of human machine interface (HMI) semiconductor chips and sensor modules, has unveiled the new aXiom Experience Box which provides the customer easier access to demonstrate and evaluate all the aXiom features than ever before. The aXiom Experience Box (aEB) is designed to act as an initial encounter with TouchNetix’s aXiom chip and its unique features and performance, namely multi-touch, hover, proximity, and force-sensing. This portable and lightweight solution highlights how easy it is to implement TouchNetix’s patented force-sensing mechanics alongside touch, hover and proximity which utilize the traditional touch sensor.

At only 4.1”, this small unit can also demonstrate touchpads and the ever-growing demand for smart surfaces. This brand-new 3D printed solution consists of a PCB diamond touch sensor with integrated touch sensing tracks and related electronics. Additionally, customers can tune the device effortlessly with TouchNetix’s TouchHub2 software.

“The aEB is the perfect small-sized demonstration unit which allows customers to assess our unique aXiom HMI technology with ease”, said Florian Fleckenstein, TouchNetix sales director. “Customers can now design with confidence, experiencing the full capabilities of our industry-leading aXiom chip technology.”

The aXiom Experience Box (Product Number: 810-00147) is available in stock.

www.touchnetix.com

Check Also

Energy infrastructure solutions from onsemi are now available from Farnell

Farnell has announced the availability of the latest, highly optimised silicon carbide (SiC) EliteSiC products …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom