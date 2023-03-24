Toshiba develops automotive CXPI communication driver IC

Toshiba Electronics Europe (“Toshiba”) has developed a new automotive clock extension peripheral interface (CXPI) communication driver / receiver IC for applications within automotive body systems. Typical applications will include steering switches, instrument cluster switches, light switches, door locks, external mirrors and more.

Due to their sophistication, automotive body system applications now require high-speed operation, operating significantly faster than earlier LIN (Local Interconnect Network) technology.

Devices based upon the CXPI standard – ISO 20794-4 – deliver 20 kbps multiplex communication for network interfaces within automotive body system as well as for zone ECUs. This allows for reduction of wiring within vehicle harnesses, saving cost, space and weight.

The new development will support the physical layer interface for automotive communication protocols that comply with the CXPI standard. Ideal for battery-based systems, the new design will have a built-in sleep mode that reduces current consumption (IBAT_SLP) to a typical value of just 5µA during standby. A number of fault detection functions will be offered, including overtemperature and low voltage detection.

Operating temperature range will be -40ºC to 125ºC to ensure suitability for the harsh automotive environment. Additionally, the design is undergoing conformance testing to AEC-Q100 (Grade1), to demonstrate suitability for demanding automotive body applications. For use in space-constrained automotive applications, the product will be housed in a P-SOP8-0405-1.27-002 package with a footprint of just 6.0mm x 4.9mm.

Samples of the new device, known as “TB9032FNG”, will be available via Toshiba representatives for evaluation. Mass production is expected in early 2024.

Further information can be found on the device datasheet here: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/TB9032FNG_Web_Datasheet_en_20230227.pdf?did=151469&prodName=TB9032FNG