Toshiba Announces Compact Low ON-Resistance N-Channel MOSFETs for automotive

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH has developed a series of new high-efficiency N-channel MOSFETs for automotive applications that are based on the company’s advanced U-MOSVIII-H process technology.

The XPN3R804NC and XPN7R104NC both have 40V voltage ratings, while the XPN6R706NC and XPN12006NC support 60V operation. They all exhibit extremely low ON-resistance values, reaching down to 3.8mΩ (for the XPN3R804NC at 10V), plus minimal leakage current.

These MOSFETs are housed in surface-mount TSON Advance (WF) packages which ensure that board utilization is kept to a minimum. They have a 3.3mm × 3.6mm (typical) footprint and can replace devices with a size of 5mm × 6 mm. Through inclusion of wettable flank terminals, board mounting procedures and automated optical inspection (AOI) activities are also aided.

Fully AEC-Q101-compliant, these MOSFET devices are intended for deployment within automotive environments. Thanks to their inherent compactness, they can contribute significantly to a shrinkage in the size of vehicles’ electronic control units (ECUs). Other potential application scenarios where they may be utilized include switching regulators, DC-DC converters and motor drivers.