TMU 3 Series: Compact unregulated 3 Watt DC/DC converters (SIP-4) for industrial applications

9 hours ago Industrial, News, Power Solutions, Test & Measurement, Wireless & Communications 80 Views

  • Compact 3 Watt converter in SIP-4 package
  • Continuous short circuit protection
  • Unregulated outputs
  • Operating temperature range -40 to +75 °C without derating
  • I/O isolation: 1’500 VDC or 3’000 VDC
  • Input voltage ranges (±10%):5, 12, 24 VDC
  • High efficiency up to 86%
  • 3-year product warranty

The TMU 3 series consists of a set of isolated 3 Watt DC/DC converters with unregulated outputs in a standard SIP-4 package. They are designed to offer a compact low-cost alternative to regulated series with no concession on quality and lifetime.

They feature a continuous short circuit protection circuit, I/O-isolation of 1500 VDC and an operating temperature range from –40°C to 75°C without derating. The compact dimensions of these converters make them an ideal solution for many space critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.

http://www.tracopower.com

Check Also

Fluke launches new adapter for the installation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations

Fluke, a global technology specialist in the manufacture of compact, professional electronic test and measurement …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom