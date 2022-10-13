TMU 3 Series: Compact unregulated 3 Watt DC/DC converters (SIP-4) for industrial applications

Compact 3 Watt converter in SIP-4 package

Continuous short circuit protection

Unregulated outputs

Operating temperature range -40 to +75 °C without derating

I/O isolation: 1’500 VDC or 3’000 VDC

Input voltage ranges (±10%):5, 12, 24 VDC

High efficiency up to 86%

3-year product warranty

The TMU 3 series consists of a set of isolated 3 Watt DC/DC converters with unregulated outputs in a standard SIP-4 package. They are designed to offer a compact low-cost alternative to regulated series with no concession on quality and lifetime.

They feature a continuous short circuit protection circuit, I/O-isolation of 1500 VDC and an operating temperature range from –40°C to 75°C without derating. The compact dimensions of these converters make them an ideal solution for many space critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.

http://www.tracopower.com