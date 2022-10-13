TMU 3 Series: Compact unregulated 3 Watt DC/DC converters (SIP-4) for industrial applications

- Compact 3 Watt converter in SIP-4 package
- Continuous short circuit protection
- Unregulated outputs
- Operating temperature range -40 to +75 °C without derating
- I/O isolation: 1’500 VDC or 3’000 VDC
- Input voltage ranges (±10%):5, 12, 24 VDC
- High efficiency up to 86%
- 3-year product warranty
The TMU 3 series consists of a set of isolated 3 Watt DC/DC converters with unregulated outputs in a standard SIP-4 package. They are designed to offer a compact low-cost alternative to regulated series with no concession on quality and lifetime.
They feature a continuous short circuit protection circuit, I/O-isolation of 1500 VDC and an operating temperature range from –40°C to 75°C without derating. The compact dimensions of these converters make them an ideal solution for many space critical applications in communication equipment, instrumentation and industrial electronics.