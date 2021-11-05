TL2233 Series Sub-miniature SMT Pushbutton

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, November 3, 2021 — The TL2233 series is a surface mount pushbutton switch with momentary function. The sub-miniature size switch measures 5.80mm sq x 7.90mm H. It features long electrical life – 10,000 cycles, DPDT contact arrangement and robust PCB soldering pads for a secure connection and can withstand reflow solder process. The TL2233 series provides 100mA @30VDC rating, 1.90 mm travel and an actuation force of 250gf ± 80gf.

This pushbutton series is suitable for applications for audio/visual equipment, consumer electronics, vending machines, kiosks, medical equipment, and test & instrumentation equipment. Specifications include:

Contact Rating: 100mA, 30VDC

Electrical Life: 10,000 Cycles

Contact Arrangement: DPDT (Momentary)

Contact Resistance: 100m Ω Max. (Initial)

Insulation Resistance: 100MΩ @100 VDC

Dielectric Strength: 250VAC for 1 minute

Operating Temperature: -10°C to 60°C

Operating Force: 250gf ± 80gf

Travel: 1.90mm

E-Switch offers one of the broadest switch lines available today and has been delivering innovative and quality switches to the electronics, telecom, high tech, medical, instrumentation, industrial, audio/visual, appliance markets since 1979. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, E-Switch’s global reach extends to Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Products include Tact, Pushbutton, Rocker, Toggle, Slide, DIP, Rotary, Keylock, Snap Action, Power, Illuminated Switches and more. E-Switch has local reps, engineers, and account managers on hand to provide specifying assistance and quick response to 3D drawing requests and other inquiries, along with a top-notch sample program that allows engineers to examine and qualify switches for end-product applications.