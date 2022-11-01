P-DUKE has added the new TAD50 series to its open frame power supplies portfolio from 15W to 450W. It has a compact 3″x1.5″ footprint and delivers 50W continuous output power. In addition, a peak power function is available that enables the power supply to deliver up to 140% of rated output power for 5 seconds. This series is designed with a high conversion efficiency of 90.5% to 92.5%, enabling full-power operation from -40℃ to +55℃ ambient temperature without derating or forced air cooling. With forced air cooling or with output power derating the TAD50 series can perform up to +85℃. The universal input voltage range is 85-264Vac (120-370Vdc) and outputs are available from 5, 7.5, 9, 12, 15, 18, 24, 36, 48 and 53Vdc with output adjustability of -10% to +10% or -20% to +10%, depending on output voltage.

The TAD50 series features full protection against output short-circuit (continuous, automatic recovery), over-load (hiccup mode, automatic recovery) and output over-voltage (latch mode). The TAD50 series allows operating altitudes of up to 5000m and has a 3kVac/ 1 minute reinforced I/O-insulation and over voltage category OVC III. The integrated EMC filter complies with EN 55032, class B for conducted and radiated emission.

The use of high-quality components, excellent thermal management, 50mW no load power consumption and high efficiency make these power supplies suitable for a variety of industrial applications where both AC and DC inputs are required e.g., ITE (audio/video, information and communication technology equipment).

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/tiny-3-x-1-5-open-frame-ac-dc-unit-delivers-50w-of-industrial-power/