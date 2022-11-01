Tiny 3″ x 1.5″ open frame AC/DC unit delivers 50W of industrial power

20 hours ago News, Power 81 Views

P-DUKE has added the new TAD50 series to its open frame power supplies portfolio from 15W to 450W. It has a compact 3″x1.5″ footprint and delivers 50W continuous output power. In addition, a peak power function is available that enables the power supply to deliver up to 140% of rated output power for 5 seconds. This series is designed with a high conversion efficiency of 90.5% to 92.5%, enabling full-power operation from -40℃ to +55℃ ambient temperature without derating or forced air cooling. With forced air cooling or with output power derating the TAD50 series can perform up to +85℃. The universal input voltage range is 85-264Vac (120-370Vdc) and outputs are available from 5, 7.5, 9, 12, 15, 18, 24, 36, 48 and 53Vdc with output adjustability of -10% to +10% or -20% to +10%, depending on output voltage.

The TAD50 series features full protection against output short-circuit (continuous, automatic recovery), over-load (hiccup mode, automatic recovery) and output over-voltage (latch mode). The TAD50 series allows operating altitudes of up to 5000m and has a 3kVac/ 1 minute reinforced I/O-insulation and over voltage category OVC III. The integrated EMC filter complies with EN 55032, class B for conducted and radiated emission.

The use of high-quality components, excellent thermal management, 50mW no load power consumption and high efficiency make these power supplies suitable for a variety of industrial applications where both AC and DC inputs are required e.g., ITE (audio/video, information and communication technology equipment).

https://www.lusoelectronics.com/tiny-3-x-1-5-open-frame-ac-dc-unit-delivers-50w-of-industrial-power/

 

Check Also

Telonic Instruments supports satcom, radar and mobile comms developers with Siglent’s SSA5000A and SSG5000A RF instruments

Specialist distributor Telonic Instruments has expanded its portfolio with two of the latest instruments from …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom