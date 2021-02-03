Three new sizes of the popular 1455 extruded aluminium enclosures

Hammond has introduced additional standard sizes to the 1455U family, available in three standard lengths, initially in clear and black anodised finish and with aluminium and plastic removable end panels. The family now consists of 32 separate sizes, ranging from 60 x 45 x 25 to 280 x 191 x 66mm.

The 1455 family is primarily designed to house PCBs, mounted horizontally into internal slots in the body of the case; they can also be used to house any small electronic, electrical or pneumatic components. All sizes of the 1455 are supplied complete with fixings and self-adhesive rubber feet; flanged end panels that enable the unit to be mounted directly to a shelf or wall are also available as an optional accessory.

1455U: 160, 220 and 280 x 191 x 66 mm

Clear or black anodised body

Clear and black aluminium end panels

Black, red, yellow translucent red and translucent blue plastic end panels complete with bezel

Black, red, yellow translucent red and translucent blue end bezels can be mixed and matched for colour coding

Optional flanged aluminium end panels in clear or black anodised finish replace the flat panel

