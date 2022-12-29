Three-level configurable slew-rate controlled power switch simplifies and enhances power-rail management in solid state drives

11 hours ago News, Rail, Switches 87 Views

Diodes has introduced a new versatile single-channel high-side power switch. The DIODES AP22980 features three different selectable slew rates, so that wider capacitance loads can be handled while keeping inrush currents down, ensuring system stability. This power switch is targeted at the solid-state data storage systems used in portable electronic equipment, computer hardware, and edge-based data centre deployments.

The N-channel MOSFET, with a built-in charge pump inside the AP22980, has an extremely low Rds(ON) of 5.1mΩ enabling loads reaching 6A while minimizing voltage drops and power losses in high current loading applications. By having a separate VBIAS pin, the minimum input voltage that it is capable of supporting is significantly lower, resulting in a wider input voltage range that can be covered – from 0.285V to 5.5V – enabling greater application flexibility.

With 60µA (typical) quiescent supply current, the AP22980 is highly optimized for situations where keeping standby power consumption down is a priority. This device has an operational temperature range of -40°C to 105°C. If the junction temperature exceeds 150°C, an overtemperature protection mechanism is triggered.

The AP22980 three-level selectable slew rate power switches are supplied in the compact W-QFN1520 package that takes up little board space and eases integration. These devices are available at $0.27 in 1000 piece quantities.

www.diodes.com

Check Also

Advantech launches EPC-B3000 Series embedded computer with advanced X86 architecture CPU for Edge AI applications

Advantech, a global embedded computing leader, is proud to release the EPC-B3000 series of high-performance …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom