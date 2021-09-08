THR Series- Reinforced isolated DC/DC converters with 3000 VAC isolation voltage

Reinforced I/O-isolation 3000 VAC

Reinforced I/O-isolation 3000 VAC Shock and vibration resistance according to EN 61373

Wide 4:1 input voltage range: 9-36, 18-75, 40-160 VDC

Operating temperature range -40 to +80°C

Internal EN 55032 class A filter (THR 3WI, THR 10WI, THR 20WI)

High efficiency up to 90%

Protection against overload, overvoltage and short circuit

3-year product warranty

The THR line comprises four series of DC/DC converters between 3 and 40 Watt with reinforced isolation (3000 VAC). These regulated DC/DC converters come in either a DIP-24 or 2”x1” package and also feature increased resistance against shock and vibration according to EN 61373. The THR 3WI, THR 10WI and THR 20WI also have an internal input filter to comply with EN 55032 class A. High efficiencies up to 90% allow safe operation from –40°C to +80°C (with derating).

All models have a wide 4:1 input voltage range and precisely regulated, isolated output voltages. With the latest IT safety certifications (IEC/EN/UL 62368-1) the THR line is the perfect choice for many demanding applications in the industrial, transportation and instrumentation sectors.

